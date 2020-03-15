Why the VP of the World Association of Chefs endorses McDonald's

Chef Martin Kobald tells us more about his role as the SA brand endorser for the fast food giant

As a brand endorser I assist with menu development and work on local and international food trends, localising menus with items like the boerie burger that sit alongside core brands like the Big Mac.



A lot of chefs ask me how I can do (this job) because it's fast food, I'm a chef and vice-president of the World Association of Chefs. At the end of the day I ask them a question: chefs work long hours and how many will admit to stopping at McDonald's on the way home?..