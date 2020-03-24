Dried chickpeas and lentils are long-life essentials for any pantry

Don’t panic if your supermarket has been cleared of all the cans of chickpeas and lentils in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The dried versions of these protein-rich pulses are cost-effective, easy to prepare and — last time we checked — there were plenty in store.

Chickpeas and lentils offer a great way of bulking up almost any dish; they're also delicious on their own when prepared with herbs, spices and olive oil.

Yes, it's more time-consuming to prepare the dry varieties from scratch but if you have a pressure cooker it’s done in a third of the time.

Once cooked, both types of pulses freeze well. Portion them into plastic containers or bags with amount required by your family. You could also cook them up with onions, garlic and tomatoes before freezing — this mix makes a handy base for the start of a soup or stew, can be added to pasta, and is tasty all on its own.

CHICKPEAS

Think beyond hummus: chickpeas have a neutral flavour and so pair well with other ingredients. Use them to stretch meat and chicken dishes; they're particularly good in a tomato-based stew.

Roasted spiced chickpeas also make a wonderful snack: toss drained and cooked chickpeas in a little olive oil and then mix in the spice of your choice. Spread them on a baking tray and roast at 180°C till golden brown and a little crispy around the edges.

HOW TO COOK DRIED CHICKPEAS

On the stove:

It's best to soak chickpeas overnight in a large bowl of cold water, allowing space for the chickpeas to expand.

Drain the next morning, rinse well and place in a deep pan with enough water to cover. Add a pinch of bicarb (this makes them soften more quickly), a bay leaf, chopped onion and carrot, and boil till tender — this will take about 45-60 minutes. Add salt 20 minutes before the end of cooking as salt can cause the chickpeas not to soften.

In a pressure cooker or instant pot:

Cover the dried chickpeas with water, adding a pinch of bicarb (this makes them soften more quickly) and cook under pressure for 12-15 minutes. Drain, rinse well and season with salt.