Shop for groceries from home with these online delivery services

Don't feel like braving the shops during lockdown? Luckily you can still have groceries delivered to your door in the form of meal kits and ingredient boxes, or using an online shopping app.

Here are some options that have been given the “essential services” green light by the government:

MEAL KITS

Fast gaining popularity, meal kit services provide a choice of delicious recipes along with all the ingredients you'll need to make each dish. Everything arrives pre-portioned and ready to cook, so there's no fuss or waste.

UCOOK

UCook is a subscription-based meal kit service that offers a choice of 12 delicious recipes each week, divided into categories like “easy-peasy” and “health nut”. You can chose to have kits for two, three or four meals delivered. Each dish comes in various serving sizes.

The current menu features the likes of sunset roast chicken with fresh orange and organic pomegranate gems, beef and chorizo ragu with linguine and basil-infused soft cheese, and much more.

How much? Prices start from R265 per week (two vegetarian meal kits for one), and vary depending on the menu chosen as well as the number of dishes and serving sizes selected.

Where do they deliver? Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban and surrounding areas.

How to order? Visit ucook.co.za

DAILY DISH

Much the same as UCook, Daily Dish allows customers to choose recipes from a range of menus including kid-friendly “family”, “express” (meal that can be made in 30 minutes or less), “carb-conscious”, “vegetarian” and “fitness”.

Current dishes on the menu include sticky chicken tenders for the kids, beef keftedes for the carb-conscious, and crunchy roast summer roots for vegetarians.

How much? Prices start from R425 per week (three express or carb-concious meal kits for one), and vary depending on the menu chosen as well as the number of dishes and serving sizes selected.

Where do they deliver? Select suburbs in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

How to order? Visit dailydish.co.za