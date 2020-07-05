Book
'Going Home': an evocative tale of a Cape chef's journey to trace her Lebanese roots
Sophia Lindop shares an excerpt from her beautiful new cookbook
05 July 2020 - 00:00
Cape Town chef, wine expert, food writer and cookery teacher Sophia Lindop has released her new cookbook, 'Going Home', in which she tells the tale of her odyssey to Lebanon to find her roots and her family.
It's an evocative read told through the dishes she grew up with and the ones she enjoyed in the land of her forefathers. ..
