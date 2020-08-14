Turning off the booze taps has been a boon for alcohol-free drinks brands

That growth has accelerated sharply thanks to the ban on alcohol sales. In April The Duchess had a 150% year-on-year increase in sales, and hit its monthly sales target for May within the first week.

The lockdown has also opened up new channels to marketing for the brand. Online sales leapt from just 5% of volume to more than a quarter, and uptake in retail stores has soared.

"Our biggest customers used to be liquor stores," says Le Roux. "But during this period of working with the big retailers we’ve convinced them to create alcohol-free sections on the grocery side. That’s definitely a positive move for the entire category."

Retail channels have been important to growing volumes during lockdown, agrees Phillip Retief, CEO of Van Loveren Family Vineyards. From its cellars in the Robertson winelands Van Loveren produces the Almost Zero range of de-alcoholised wines; the alcohol is removed from the wine post-fermentation, using spinning-cone technology.

Though retailers were at first hesitant to move de-alcoholised look-alikes away from the wine aisles, "with the extension to the second lockdown we started pushing hard and sales have doubled in this short time," says Retief.

Crucially, the lockdown has sparked an interest in the category among wine-lovers who would normally turn their well-trained noses up at de-alcoholised wine.

"[The lockdown] has definitely assisted us in getting the product more traction," says Retief. "I think customers are purchasing out of curiosity and the mouth-feel related to wine."