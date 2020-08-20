RECIPE | Boozy cheese fondue

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

250g emmenthal cheese, broken into pieces

250g gruyere cheese, broken into pieces

45ml (3 tbsp) cake flour

1 clove garlic, halved

500ml (2 cups) riesling white wine

15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

45ml (3 tbsp) kirsch liqueur or brandy

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Pinch of paprika

1 French loaf (baguette), cubed

Extra dippers of your choice such as sliced gherkins, mushrooms, cubes of ham and cocktail tomatoes (leave out the meat if you're vegetarian)

Method:

Toss the cheese in the flour to coat well.

Rub the inside of a fondue pot with the halved garlic clove.

Pour in the wine and warm over a moderate heat on the stove. When bubbles begin to rise, add the lemon juice.

Add the cheese, a handful at a time, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon until it has melted.

Stir in the liqueur, nutmeg and paprika.

Transfer the pot from the stove to a fondue flame and maintain at a steady bubble.