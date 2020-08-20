RECIPE | Boozy cheese fondue
This fabulous 1970s classic is a fun way of eating, it’s ideal for vegetarians and you don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen to make it
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
250g emmenthal cheese, broken into pieces
250g gruyere cheese, broken into pieces
45ml (3 tbsp) cake flour
1 clove garlic, halved
500ml (2 cups) riesling white wine
15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice
45ml (3 tbsp) kirsch liqueur or brandy
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Pinch of paprika
1 French loaf (baguette), cubed
Extra dippers of your choice such as sliced gherkins, mushrooms, cubes of ham and cocktail tomatoes (leave out the meat if you're vegetarian)
Method:
- Toss the cheese in the flour to coat well.
- Rub the inside of a fondue pot with the halved garlic clove.
- Pour in the wine and warm over a moderate heat on the stove. When bubbles begin to rise, add the lemon juice.
- Add the cheese, a handful at a time, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon until it has melted.
- Stir in the liqueur, nutmeg and paprika.
- Transfer the pot from the stove to a fondue flame and maintain at a steady bubble.
- Serve with cubed baguette (spear the bread on fondue forks and dunk into the cheese, with penalties for those who drop theirs in the fondue) and the extra dippers.