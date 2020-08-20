Food

RECIPE | Boozy cheese fondue

This fabulous 1970s classic is a fun way of eating, it’s ideal for vegetarians and you don’t have to spend hours in the kitchen to make it

Hilary Biller Columnist
20 August 2020 - 00:00
Boozy cheese fondue.
Image: Toby Murphy/Sunday Times

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

250g emmenthal cheese, broken into pieces

250g gruyere cheese, broken into pieces

45ml (3 tbsp) cake flour

1 clove garlic, halved

500ml (2 cups) riesling white wine

15ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

45ml (3 tbsp) kirsch liqueur or brandy

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Pinch of paprika

1 French loaf (baguette), cubed

Extra dippers of your choice such as sliced gherkins, mushrooms, cubes of ham and cocktail tomatoes (leave out the meat if you're vegetarian)

Method:

  1. Toss the cheese in the flour to coat well.
  2. Rub the inside of a fondue pot with the halved garlic clove.
  3. Pour in the wine and warm over a moderate heat on the stove. When bubbles begin to rise, add the lemon juice.
  4. Add the cheese, a handful at a time, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon until it has melted.
  5. Stir in the liqueur, nutmeg and paprika.
  6. Transfer the pot from the stove to a fondue flame and maintain at a steady bubble.
  7. Serve with cubed baguette (spear the bread on fondue forks and dunk into the cheese, with penalties for those who drop theirs in the fondue) and the extra dippers.

