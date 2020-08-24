Mzansi is not impressed with Tito Mboweni's chicken (again), Somizi invites him for lunch

Finance minister Tito Mboweni can't seem to catch a break with South Africans who constantly criticise his cooking skills.

On Sunday, he shared that he was making a roast chicken stuffed with garlic, onion and green pepper, but Mzansi was far from impressed.

The minister appeared to be optimistic at the start when he shared that he would roast the chicken for 45 minutes.

However, he later shared a picture of his “bruised chicken”, and admitted it was not going according to plan.