Food

Mzansi is not impressed with Tito Mboweni's chicken (again), Somizi invites him for lunch

24 August 2020 - 10:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
One Twitter user said finance minister Tito Mboweni's roast chicken looks like it has a claim with the Road Accident Fund.
One Twitter user said finance minister Tito Mboweni's roast chicken looks like it has a claim with the Road Accident Fund.
Image: Twitter/Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni can't seem to catch a break with South Africans who constantly criticise his cooking skills.

On Sunday, he shared that he was making a roast chicken stuffed with garlic, onion and green pepper, but Mzansi was far from impressed.

The minister appeared to be optimistic at the start when he shared that he would roast the chicken for 45 minutes.

However, he later shared a picture of his “bruised chicken”, and admitted it was not going according to plan.

One Twitter user asked the minister: “How did you make your chicken look like it has a claim with the Road Accident Fund?”

Others advised him to stay away from the kitchen and rather stick to finance and politics.

Mboweni's lack of cooking skills may have sparked a mini roast chicken challenge as TV host Somizi Mhlongo shared snaps of his roast chicken, and invited the minister for lunch at his house.

Somizi's followers asked him to invite the minister to his cooking show Dinner at Somizi's to teach him a few tricks.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi posted two pictures of two roast chickens and tagged the minister.

Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

READ MORE

'These shoes are Clarks, OK!': Tito Mboweni claps back at trolls mocking his 'less than R1,000' shoes

'Laugh at them for the last time!' says Mboweni
News
3 days ago

DJ Fresh weighs in on Tito Mboweni's 'Jerusalema' dance challenge

DJ Fresh took a swipe at those who may criticise the minister for dancing when he should be working.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

WATCH | Tito Mboweni's dance moves to Jerusalema challenge will make your morning

Finance minister Tito Mboweni brought the moves to the dance floor
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Lots to be done, says Kruger's new boss as park slowly reopens Travel
  2. Foggy glasses to chaffing: quick fixes for common face mask dilemmas Health & Sex
  3. Thuli Madonsela: SA's top corruption crusader Lifestyle
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | August 23 to 29 2020 Lifestyle
  5. Cableway is up, up and away but Lion's Head remains off limits Travel

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...