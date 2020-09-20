#STFoodiePhoto
Heritage Month recipes, week 3: make it, send us a photo and you could win
Enter our Sunday Times Lifestyle Foodie Photo competition this September
Where's the fun in being a foodie if you can't show off your creations to all your friends, not just the ones invited to dinner?
That's why you need a great camera to take those high-res food shots that will rival anything seen on BBC Food, especially in the month when SA celebrates Braai Day.
This September, on each of the first three Sundays, we are publishing recipes for three sets of dishes with a South African heritage and inspired by Weber Sauces and Seasonings, paired with delicious cocktails from Fitch & Leedes and compiled by celebrity chef Sandy Wood.
Prepare one or more of these dishes at home (see recipes below), take a gorgeous photo and e-mail it to us to stand a chance of winning a Canon EOS RP camera with an RF 25-105mm lens (worth R33,695) or, for each of the two runners-up, a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999.
Send your photographs to competitions@sundaytimes.co.za — include your full name, phone number and address, and the subject line "#STFoodiePhoto”.
THIS WEEK'S MENU
Starter
Bobotie kebabs
Feta and pomegranate rice salad
Main
Spatchcock chicken with peri-peri sauce
OR
Whole grilled yellowtail with fennel, cucumber and parsley salad
Drinks pairing: Fitch & Leedes rosemary G &
Dessert
Classic Peppermint Crisp tart
STARTER
Bobotie kebabs with feta and pomegranate rice salad
Serves: 4
Kebabs:
60ml (¼ cup) fresh breadcrumbs
60ml (4 tbsp) milk
500g lean beef mince
½ onion, finely chopped
1 egg, beaten
30ml (2 tbsp) sultanas, chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) fresh coriander, chopped (stalks and leaves)
1 garlic clove, crushed
5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric
5ml (1 tsp) ground coriander
2.5ml (½ tsp) fresh grated ginger
Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Bamboo kebab sticks
Oil
Salad:
500g basmati rice, cooked
½ cucumber, finely chopped
125ml (½ cup) pomegranate seeds
100g feta, crumbled
100g flaked almonds, toasted
Dressing:
Juice of 1 orange
A small handful of fresh mint, stalks removed and finely chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) runny honey
2.5ml (½ tsp) ground turmeric
30ml (2 tbsp) cider vinegar
90ml (6 tbsp) olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method:
- To make the kebabs, add the breadcrumbs to the milk and set aside for a few minutes to soak.
- In a large bowl, using your hands, mix the mince, onion, egg, sultanas, fresh coriander, garlic, turmeric, ground coriander, ginger, salt, pepper and the soaked breadcrumbs.
- Dampen your hands and roll the mince mixture into meatballs of your preferred size.
- Press the meatballs on to the bamboo skewers to form kebabs (see picture above).
- Drizzle the kebabs with oil, then cook on the braai, a hot griddle pan or under the grill until browned on all sides and cooked to your liking.
- Combine the salad ingredients on a platter and top with the kebabs.
- Shake the dressing ingredients together in a jam jar and drizzle over the kebabs and salad just before serving.
MAIN
Spatchcock chicken with peri-peri sauce
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 whole chicken, butterflied by cutting through the breast bone and flattened
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Peri-peri sauce:
2 red peppers, chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil
1 onion, chopped
1 clove of garlic, peeled
4 red chillies
20ml (4 tsp) paprika
10ml (2 tsp) cayenne pepper
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) Weber Aromatic Rosemary and Garlic seasoning
A good grinding of black pepper
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
15ml (3 tsp) sugar
5ml (1 tsp) dried basil
80ml (cup) sunflower oil
60ml (4 tbsp) white wine vinegar
45ml (3 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- For the sauce, fry the peppers until soft in preheated pan with the oil.
- Add the onion and cook till soft.
- Add the garlic, chillies, paprika, cayenne pepper, rosemary and garlic seasoning and pepper. Cook until fragrant.
- Remove from the heat and add lemon zest and juice, sugar, and dried basil and mix to combine.
- Spoon into a blender and blend until you have a smooth paste.
- Add the oil, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce and blend again.
- Place the chicken on a tray and season with salt and pepper.
- Pour over the peri-peri sauce, keeping some to baste the chicken later.
- Place the chicken in the oven and cook for about 45 minutes until golden in colour.
- Remove from the oven, turn the chicken and baste with the remaining peri-peri sauce. Cook for a further 15 minutes or until cooked through.
Whole grilled yellowtail with fennel, cucumber and parsley salad
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
1 whole fish (about 1.5kg), scaled, boned and butterflied
Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 lemon, sliced
Juice of 1 lemon
100g butter
Salad:
1 large fennel bulb, thinly sliced
½ large cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced
1 bunch Italian parsley, roughly chopped, leaving a few leaves intact for garnish
30ml (2 tbsp) capers, rinsed, drained and roughly chopped
The zest and juice of half a lemon
A good splash of olive oil
Maldon salt and black pepper, to taste
Method:
- Preheat the oven on the grill setting to 180°C. Alternatively preheat a gas braai or prepare a fire. Ensure the coals have burnt down and are grey and chalky before cooking the fish.
- Rinse the fish and pat dry with paper towel.
- Using a sharp knife, score the fish skin diagonally and season with salt. Use your hands to rub the salt in well.
- Open up the fish and season with salt and black pepper. Lay a few lemon slices down the centre, pour over the lemon juice and dot with half the butter.
- Close the fish and lay on a large baking tray, placing the remaining lemon slices and butter on the skin.
- Grill in the oven, on a gas braai or over the coals, cooking for 10 minutes a side, or until the flesh inside the fish is firm and cooked through. If you'll be cooking it on the braai, brush the braai grid with oil or spray with cooking spray to prevent the fish sticking.
- Remove the fish from the heat and allow to rest loosely covered with foil.
- Meanwhile, make the salad by combining the fennel, cucumber, parsley and capers in a bowl. Add the lemon zest and juice and olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- To serve, sprinkle the salad over the fish and garnish with the reserved whole parsley leaves. The dish is fabulous served with boiled new potatoes.
DRINKS PAIRING
Fitch & Leedes rosemary G&T
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
50ml gin of your choice
1-2 tsp (5-10 ml) rosemary syrup, or more or less to taste
Fitch & Leedes Indian Tonic
Garnish:
Fresh raspberries
Sprig of fresh rosemary
Method:
- Combine the gin, rosemary syrup and tonic in a tall glass.
- Top with ice before garnishing with some fresh raspberries and a sprig of rosemary.
DESSERT
Classic Peppermint Crisp tart
Pictured above.
Makes: 1 tart
Ingredients:
200g Tennis biscuits
60ml (4 tbsp) butter, melted
500ml (2 cups) cream, stiffly whipped
1 x 385g can caramelised condensed milk
200g Peppermint Crisp chocolate, roughly chopped
Method:
- Break up the Tennis biscuits and place in blender or food processor with the melted butter. Blend together until the biscuits are fine crumbs and are coated in the butter.
- Press the crumb mixture into a 17cm springform cake tin and chill in the fridge for about 30 minutes.
- Stir 60ml (4 tbsp) of whipped cream into the caramelised condensed milk. This helps loosen the caramel slightly. Spread over the biscuit crust.
- Spread the remaining whipped cream over top.
- Refrigerate and just before serving remove the tart from the tin and scatter with the chopped Peppermint Crisp.
MEET THE CHEF
Sandy Wood, the chef behind the delicious recipes featured here, grew up on feasts of Sunday roasts, afternoon teas and candlelit dinners.
“My mother was an amazing cook and entertainer and my biggest inspiration. She made an occasion out of every event,” she says.
Wood developed her culinary skills at Le Cordon Bleu, as well as other prestigious cookery schools overseas.
On home turf and with a wealth of experience under her belt, Wood opened Sandy’s Kitchen, where she combines her skills as caterer, stylist and event planner, offering a one-stop-shop for weddings, corporate events, dinner parties and smaller events.
For more info, visit sandyskitchensa.com,
e-mail sandys.kitchen@icloud.com or call 082 882 0238.