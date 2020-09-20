Food

Heritage Month recipes, week 3: make it, send us a photo and you could win

Enter our Sunday Times Lifestyle Foodie Photo competition this September

20 September 2020 - 00:03
Classic Peppermint Crisp tart. All food photos taken with a Canon EOS RP camera.
Classic Peppermint Crisp tart. All food photos taken with a Canon EOS RP camera.
Image: Sandy Wood/Sandy's Kitchen

Where's the fun in being a foodie if you can't show off your creations to all your friends, not just the ones invited to dinner?

That's why you need a great camera to take those high-res food shots that will rival anything seen on BBC Food, especially in the month when SA celebrates Braai Day.


This September, on each of the first three Sundays, we are publishing recipes for three sets of dishes with a South African heritage and inspired by Weber Sauces and Seasonings, paired with delicious cocktails from Fitch & Leedes and compiled by celebrity chef Sandy Wood.

Prepare one or more of these dishes at home (see recipes below), take a gorgeous photo and e-mail it to us to stand a chance of winning a Canon EOS RP camera with an RF 25-105mm lens (worth R33,695) or, for each of the two runners-up, a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999.

Send your photographs to competitions@sundaytimes.co.za — include your full name, phone number and address, and the subject line "#STFoodiePhoto”.

Click here to read more and view the terms and conditions.

>> Missed the previous weeks' delicious recipes? Click here for week 1's recipes and here for week 2's recipes.

THIS WEEK'S MENU

Starter

Bobotie kebabs

Feta and pomegranate rice salad

Main

Spatchcock chicken with peri-peri sauce

OR

Whole grilled yellowtail with fennel, cucumber and parsley salad

Drinks pairing: Fitch & Leedes rosemary G &

Dessert

Classic Peppermint Crisp tart

Bobotie kebabs with feta and pomegranate rice salad.
Bobotie kebabs with feta and pomegranate rice salad.
Image: Sandy Wood/Sandy's Kitchen

STARTER

Bobotie kebabs with feta and pomegranate rice salad

Serves: 4

Kebabs:

60ml (¼ cup) fresh breadcrumbs

60ml (4 tbsp) milk

500g lean beef mince

½ onion, finely chopped

1 egg, beaten

30ml (2 tbsp) sultanas, chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) fresh coriander, chopped (stalks and leaves)

1 garlic clove, crushed

5ml (1 tsp) ground turmeric

5ml (1 tsp) ground coriander

2.5ml (½ tsp) fresh grated ginger

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Bamboo kebab sticks

Oil

Salad:

500g basmati rice, cooked

½ cucumber, finely chopped

125ml (½ cup) pomegranate seeds

100g feta, crumbled

100g flaked almonds, toasted

Dressing:

Juice of 1 orange

A small handful of fresh mint, stalks removed and finely chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) runny honey

2.5ml (½ tsp) ground turmeric

30ml (2 tbsp) cider vinegar

90ml (6 tbsp) olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. To make the kebabs, add the breadcrumbs to the milk and set aside for a few minutes to soak.
  2. In a large bowl, using your hands, mix the mince, onion, egg, sultanas, fresh coriander, garlic, turmeric, ground coriander, ginger, salt, pepper and the soaked breadcrumbs.
  3. Dampen your hands and roll the mince mixture into meatballs of your preferred size.
  4. Press the meatballs on to the bamboo skewers to form kebabs (see picture above).
  5. Drizzle the kebabs with oil, then cook on the braai, a hot griddle pan or under the grill until browned on all sides and cooked to your liking.
  6. Combine the salad ingredients on a platter and top with the kebabs.
  7. Shake the dressing ingredients together in a jam jar and drizzle over the kebabs and salad just before serving.
Spatchcock chicken with peri-peri sauce.
Spatchcock chicken with peri-peri sauce.
Image: Sandy Wood/Sandy's Kitchen

MAIN

Spatchcock chicken with peri-peri sauce

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, butterflied by cutting through the breast bone and flattened

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Peri-peri sauce:

2 red peppers, chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove of garlic, peeled

4 red chillies

20ml (4 tsp) paprika

10ml (2 tsp) cayenne pepper

7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) Weber Aromatic Rosemary and Garlic seasoning

A good grinding of black pepper

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

15ml (3 tsp) sugar

5ml (1 tsp) dried basil

80ml (cup) sunflower oil

60ml (4 tbsp) white wine vinegar

45ml (3 tbsp) Worcestershire sauce

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
  2. For the sauce, fry the peppers until soft in preheated pan with the oil.
  3. Add the onion and cook till soft.
  4. Add the garlic, chillies, paprika, cayenne pepper, rosemary and garlic seasoning and pepper. Cook until fragrant.
  5. Remove from the heat and add lemon zest and juice, sugar, and dried basil and mix to combine.
  6. Spoon into a blender and blend until you have a smooth paste.
  7. Add the oil, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce and blend again.
  8. Place the chicken on a tray and season with salt and pepper.
  9. Pour over the peri-peri sauce, keeping some to baste the chicken later.
  10. Place the chicken in the oven and cook for about 45 minutes until golden in colour.
  11. Remove from the oven, turn the chicken and baste with the remaining peri-peri sauce. Cook for a further 15 minutes or until cooked through.
Try these brilliant seasonings from Weber.
Try these brilliant seasonings from Weber.
Image: Weber

HAVE YOU TRIED THESE SPICES?

Weber Rotisserie Chicken Infusion Rub

Make the perfect succulent rotisserie chicken over the grill or in the oven with Weber's traditional blend of onion, garlic, herbs and peppers. You'll never buy another store-cooked bird.

Cook's tip: Make the best crispy fried chicken by coating chicken pieces in flour with a generous sprinkling of Weber Rotisserie Chicken Infusion Rub before frying.

Weber Aromatic Rosemary and Garlic Grinder

Weber has combined aromatic rosemary, robust garlic and the finest Kalahari Desert salt in one convenient spice grinder to create a hassle-free seasoning that'll embolden the flavours of grilled chicken, meat and fish, vegetables and stews.

Cook's tip: Add some sparkle to a salad by adding a generous grinding of Web Rosemary and Garlic seasoning to your dressing.

Whole grilled yellowtail with fennel, cucumber and parsley salad.
Whole grilled yellowtail with fennel, cucumber and parsley salad.
Image: Sandy Wood/Sandy's Kitchen

Whole grilled yellowtail with fennel, cucumber and parsley salad

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 whole fish (about 1.5kg), scaled, boned and butterflied

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 lemon, sliced

Juice of 1 lemon

100g butter

Salad:

1 large fennel bulb, thinly sliced

 ½ large cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

1 bunch Italian parsley, roughly chopped, leaving a few leaves intact for garnish

30ml (2 tbsp) capers, rinsed, drained and roughly chopped

The zest and juice of half a lemon

A good splash of olive oil

Maldon salt and black pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven on the grill setting to 180°C. Alternatively preheat a gas braai or prepare a fire. Ensure the coals have burnt down and are grey and chalky before cooking the fish.
  2. Rinse the fish and pat dry with paper towel.
  3. Using a sharp knife, score the fish skin diagonally and season with salt. Use your hands to rub the salt in well.
  4. Open up the fish and season with salt and black pepper. Lay a few lemon slices down the centre, pour over the lemon juice and dot with half the butter.
  5. Close the fish and lay on a large baking tray, placing the remaining lemon slices and butter on the skin.
  6. Grill in the oven, on a gas braai or over the coals, cooking for 10 minutes a side, or until the flesh inside the fish is firm and cooked through. If you'll be cooking it on the braai, brush the braai grid with oil or spray with cooking spray to prevent the fish sticking.
  7. Remove the fish from the heat and allow to rest loosely covered with foil.
  8. Meanwhile, make the salad by combining the fennel, cucumber, parsley and capers in a bowl. Add the lemon zest and juice and olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper.
  9. To serve, sprinkle the salad over the fish and garnish with the reserved whole parsley leaves. The dish is fabulous served with boiled new potatoes.
Pair your dish with this delicious cocktail.
Pair your dish with this delicious cocktail.
Image: Fitch & Leedes

DRINKS PAIRING

Fitch & Leedes rosemary G&T

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

50ml gin of your choice

1-2 tsp (5-10 ml) rosemary syrup, or more or less to taste

Fitch & Leedes Indian Tonic

Garnish:

Fresh raspberries

Sprig of fresh rosemary

Method:

  1. Combine the gin, rosemary syrup and tonic in a tall glass.
  2. Top with ice before garnishing with some fresh raspberries and a sprig of rosemary.

DESSERT

Classic Peppermint Crisp tart

Pictured above.

Makes: 1 tart

Ingredients:

200g Tennis biscuits

60ml (4 tbsp) butter, melted

500ml (2 cups) cream, stiffly whipped

1 x 385g can caramelised condensed milk

200g Peppermint Crisp chocolate, roughly chopped

Method:

  1. Break up the Tennis biscuits and place in blender or food processor with the melted butter. Blend together until the biscuits are fine crumbs and are coated in the butter.
  2. Press the crumb mixture into a 17cm springform cake tin and chill in the fridge for about 30 minutes.
  3. Stir 60ml (4 tbsp) of whipped cream into the caramelised condensed milk. This helps loosen the caramel slightly. Spread over the biscuit crust.
  4. Spread the remaining whipped cream over top.
  5. Refrigerate and just before serving remove the tart from the tin and scatter with the chopped Peppermint Crisp.
Chef Sandy Wood.
Chef Sandy Wood.
Image: Supplied

MEET THE CHEF

Sandy Wood, the chef behind the delicious recipes featured here, grew up on feasts of Sunday roasts, afternoon teas and candlelit dinners.

“My mother was an amazing cook and entertainer and my biggest inspiration. She made an occasion out of every event,” she says.

Wood developed her culinary skills at Le Cordon Bleu, as well as other prestigious cookery schools overseas.

On home turf and with a wealth of experience under her belt, Wood opened Sandy’s Kitchen, where she combines her skills as caterer, stylist and event planner, offering a one-stop-shop for weddings, corporate events, dinner parties and smaller events.

For more info, visit sandyskitchensa.com,
e-mail sandys.kitchen@icloud.com or call 082 882 0238.

