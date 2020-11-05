Polony-flavoured processed cheese? Mzansi weighs in
Forget buying polony AND cheese for your amagwinya - now all you need is one slice of polony-flavoured cheese.
Food and beverage group Clover recently launched the unique range of flavoured processed cheese, promoting it as a way to get the “great taste of both cheese and polony in one cheese slice!”
“Introducing new Polony-flavoured processed cheese slices from Clover. The 2-in-1 slice! It’s the great taste of both cheese and polony in one cheese slice! Pay for one and get the great taste of two. More nice, less price,” the company wrote on its website.
But the jury is still out on whether it's a hit or a serious miss, with some calling it the best idea of 2020. Others thought it should be trashed.
Here are some of the reactions from the Twitter streets:
Which one is this one now? 2020 ujump(a) amafence bethuna. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Oj1YwpzvbA— Dibbz (@__Madiba) November 4, 2020
Have we not suffered enough in 2020?? Lord have mercy. pic.twitter.com/oa1RRJQFMO— Toni Tebbutt (@ToniTT79) November 5, 2020
Donald's melting like polony cheese 😅 pic.twitter.com/GzG3wbFNmv— Narike (@NarikeLint) November 4, 2020
So that's basically the same thing as what would be in your skhaftin on a hot day if you were made a grated cheese & polony sandwich. Only thing is, it's an actual lab creation. Wow.— Fulela Kunetha (@Mnix27) November 4, 2020