Restaurant Mosaic to close as top chef Chantel Dartnall starts 'new adventure'

The local fine dining scene is poised to lose one of its key ingredients: Restaurant Mosaic at The Orient has announced that it will be closing at the end of March 2021.

Over the past 15 years, this upmarket eatery in Elandsfontein, Pretoria, has elevated SA’s reputation in the global culinary arena by continually winning prestigious international awards.

In fact, its chef patron Chantel Dartnall — who is known for her beautiful, botanical-inspired dishes — is possibly our country’s most acclaimed female chef. She’s also officially one of the best chefs on the planet.