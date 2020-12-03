IN PICS | KwaZulu-Natal bush escape voted the world's top luxury villa

Thanda Safari in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been declared the home of the World's Leading Luxury Private Villa at the recent World Travel Awards. This is the fourth year in a row that this private Big Five game reserve has won this award.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards aim to acknowledge excellence across key sectors in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The winners are determined by both industry experts and the public through an online vote which takes place over the course of a year.

Dubbed the “ultimate safari hideaway for guests needing total privacy”, Thanda Safari's award-winning Villa iZulu is essentially a magnificent mansion set in the bush overlooking a watering hole. It comes complete with its own heated swimming pool, wine cellar and helicopter pad.