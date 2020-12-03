Travel

IN PICS | KwaZulu-Natal bush escape voted the world's top luxury villa

Take a 'tour' of Villa iZulu at Thanda Safari, which was among the global winners of the 2020 World Travel Awards

03 December 2020 - 15:04 By Toni Jaye Singer
An aerial view of the award-winning Villa iZulu at Thanda Safari in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied/Thanda Safari

Thanda Safari in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been declared the home of the World's Leading Luxury Private Villa at the recent World Travel Awards. This is the fourth year in a row that this private Big Five game reserve has won this award.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards aim to acknowledge excellence across key sectors in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The winners are determined by both industry experts and the public through an online vote which takes place over the course of a year.

Dubbed the “ultimate safari hideaway for guests needing total privacy”, Thanda Safari's award-winning Villa iZulu is essentially a magnificent mansion set in the bush overlooking a watering hole. It comes complete with its own heated swimming pool, wine cellar and helicopter pad.

The main living area of Villa iZulu.
Image: Supplied/Thanda Safari
Naturally there's a private library.
Image: Supplied/Thanda Safari
You've got the choice of dining indoors or alfresco.
Image: Supplied/Thanda Safari
Soak up the sounds of the bush as you relax outdoors at Villa iZulu.
Image: Supplied/Thanda Safari

Decorated in an Afro-chic style, it can accommodate 10 guests in five super luxurious suites — there's additional accommodation should you wish to bring your childminder or VIP security team along.

No need to bring your private chef though, you'll have one when you check in; all your meals and selected local beverages are included.

You'll also have a dedicated host at your disposal, as well as a guide and tracker for game drives.

Four-poster beds draped with mosquito nets give some of the suites at Villa iZulu a dreamy feel.
Image: Supplied/Thanda Safari
Villa iZulu boasts five separate suites.
Image: Supplied/Thanda Safari

Those longing to escape to Villa iZulu will need to have deep pockets: exclusive use of this bush hideaway will set you back from R60,866 a night in the peak season.

Luckily there's a special running for SADC residents until the end of December which will let you hire it for less than half that price — from R28,694 a night. See thandasafari.co.za

