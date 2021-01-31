Food

Trending

Keto for beginners: How to turn your body into a fat-burning machine

What's the science behind this trendy diet? Which foods can you eat? Dietician Larina Robinson answers all these questions and more

31 January 2021 - 00:02 By Larina Robinson

Keto is one of the biggest diets of modern times. It's a low-carb, high-fat diet that encourages your body to burn fat for energy.

On a keto diet, you'll be saying goodbye to carb-loaded bread and pasta, plus many fruits, grains and starchy vegetables. The allure of bacon, eggs and lashings of butter may sound very tempting, but there are a few things you need to keep in mind before getting started...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three natural hairstyles Boity Thulo predicts will trend in 2021 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Can you catch Covid-19 from a mosquito bite? Health & Sex
  3. Get a taste of 'Dinner at Somizi's': The celeb shares his fave recipes Food
  4. Covid causes ginger price spike, but can this root really ward off the virus? Health & Sex
  5. Bill Gates surprised by the 'crazy' and 'evil' Covid-19 conspiracy theories Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction