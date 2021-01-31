Trending

Keto for beginners: How to turn your body into a fat-burning machine

What's the science behind this trendy diet? Which foods can you eat? Dietician Larina Robinson answers all these questions and more

Keto is one of the biggest diets of modern times. It's a low-carb, high-fat diet that encourages your body to burn fat for energy.



On a keto diet, you'll be saying goodbye to carb-loaded bread and pasta, plus many fruits, grains and starchy vegetables. The allure of bacon, eggs and lashings of butter may sound very tempting, but there are a few things you need to keep in mind before getting started...