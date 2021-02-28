Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster
Fiona McDonald predicts more wine producers are going to go the bag-in-box route and tells us why that's a good thing
28 February 2021 - 00:01
Multiple lockdown bans on alcohol sales have hit the South African liquor industry hard, so any sales of wine — either in bag-in-box (BIB), in bottle or by the case — are cause for celebration.
And recent statistics released by the SA wine industry show that, for the first time, boxed wine sales have overtaken those of bottles — though this is purely by volume rather than value...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.