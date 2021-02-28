Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster

Fiona McDonald predicts more wine producers are going to go the bag-in-box route and tells us why that's a good thing

Multiple lockdown bans on alcohol sales have hit the South African liquor industry hard, so any sales of wine — either in bag-in-box (BIB), in bottle or by the case — are cause for celebration.



And recent statistics released by the SA wine industry show that, for the first time, boxed wine sales have overtaken those of bottles — though this is purely by volume rather than value...