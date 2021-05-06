Four SA bars that will make you feel like you’re sipping a drink overseas

Mzansi boasts a wide selection of top bars and restaurants all across the country. From dingy dives with good prices to high-end cocktail bars, there are bars to suit all tastes and budgets. But what if what you want is a bar that makes you feel like you’re somewhere else completely?

For those wanting to escape to Hawaii

Head to SurfaRosa in Zonnebloem, Cape Town.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a dive bar, but in Hawaii (is that a thing?), this is for you. The establishment describes itself as an edgy neighbourhood bar with “subliminal punk and surf influences”, and Tiki cocktails are the most popular choice on the menu.

For those wanting to escape to New York

Head to Sin+Tax in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The minute you step into this speakeasy-style bar you’re instantly transported to the Big Apple. In fact, you’ll feel like you’ve gone straight to trendy Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

This bar is not only a must-visit because it transports you to New York, but also because it has previously been lauded by the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards. In 2019 it featured at number 88 on their extended list of the globe’s top 100 drinking holes.

To really get that New York feel, go on Thursday nights when they feature live jazz.