Four SA bars that will make you feel like you’re sipping a drink overseas
It’s easy to imagine you’re in Hawaii or New York when you visit these establishments
Mzansi boasts a wide selection of top bars and restaurants all across the country. From dingy dives with good prices to high-end cocktail bars, there are bars to suit all tastes and budgets. But what if what you want is a bar that makes you feel like you’re somewhere else completely?
For those wanting to escape to Hawaii
Head to SurfaRosa in Zonnebloem, Cape Town.
If you’ve ever wanted to experience a dive bar, but in Hawaii (is that a thing?), this is for you. The establishment describes itself as an edgy neighbourhood bar with “subliminal punk and surf influences”, and Tiki cocktails are the most popular choice on the menu.
For those wanting to escape to New York
Head to Sin+Tax in Rosebank, Johannesburg. The minute you step into this speakeasy-style bar you’re instantly transported to the Big Apple. In fact, you’ll feel like you’ve gone straight to trendy Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
This bar is not only a must-visit because it transports you to New York, but also because it has previously been lauded by the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards. In 2019 it featured at number 88 on their extended list of the globe’s top 100 drinking holes.
To really get that New York feel, go on Thursday nights when they feature live jazz.
For those wanting to escape to a tropical island
Head to Lucky Shaker in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, which touts itself as a bar that’s there to “provide an oasis for those in search of a better experience”.
With cocktails including the Tropical Shakedown, Jungle Brew and Traveller, the drinks alone will transport you to a tropical world.
For those wanting to escape on a train journey through Africa
Head to the Round in 9 Bar at Kruger Station in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga. Forming part of an exciting new lifestyle precinct built around a beautifully preserved historic steam train, it's easy to imagine you’re about to embark on a scenic rail journey through Africa.
Another reason to pop in for a refreshing drink between game drives is Kruger Station’s happy hour special: after you buy your first drink you’ll get your second at half price, provided you order the same beverage.
• This article was supplied by Irvine Partners, which represents Kruger Station. Additional reporting by staff reporter.