Countries by cuisine: How we turned our dinner parties into a passport

Just before lockdown, Ilse Zietsman and her friends started a world tour through food - a clever way to keep globetrotting when no-one else could

American writer Kurt Vonnegut once said: “You can't just eat good food. You've got to talk about it too — to somebody who understands that kind of food.”



It was our love of talking about food and travel that led me and two friends, Jolanda Prinsloo and Melani Macici, to start a project just over a year ago: we would cook our way around the world...