Travel

Countries by cuisine: How we turned our dinner parties into a passport

Just before lockdown, Ilse Zietsman and her friends started a world tour through food - a clever way to keep globetrotting when no-one else could

25 April 2021 - 00:02 By Ilse Zietsman

American writer Kurt Vonnegut once said: “You can't just eat good food. You've got to talk about it too — to somebody who understands that kind of food.”

It was our love of talking about food and travel that led me and two friends, Jolanda Prinsloo and Melani Macici, to start a project just over a year ago: we would cook our way around the world...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new pic of son Louis as he turns three Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle
  3. How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J shots? Health & Sex
  4. Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: Four of our best tray bake recipes Food
  5. RECIPE | Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake Food

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire