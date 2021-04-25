Countries by cuisine: How we turned our dinner parties into a passport
Just before lockdown, Ilse Zietsman and her friends started a world tour through food - a clever way to keep globetrotting when no-one else could
25 April 2021 - 00:02
American writer Kurt Vonnegut once said: “You can't just eat good food. You've got to talk about it too — to somebody who understands that kind of food.”
It was our love of talking about food and travel that led me and two friends, Jolanda Prinsloo and Melani Macici, to start a project just over a year ago: we would cook our way around the world...
