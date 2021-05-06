Homemade marshmallows make a delightful gift. Try this simple recipe
The fun part of this edible pressie is you can personalise it by using food colouring and cookie cutters in any shape you like
06 May 2021 - 09:00
Makes: 2 x 20cm trays
Ingredients:
150ml water
30ml (2 tbsp) gelatin powder
10ml (2 tsp) vanilla extract
450g white sugar
200ml warm water
225ml liquid glucose (available from a pharmacy)
3 large eggs whites
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
A drop of pink, yellow, blue or green colouring (optional)
45ml (3 tbsp) cornflour
45ml (3 tbsp) icing sugar, sifted
Method:
- Place 150ml water, the gelatin and half of the vanilla extract in a stainless steel bowl and dissolve over a double boiler. Remove from the heat and set aside to keep warm.
- Dissolve the sugar in 200ml warm water over low heat and stir in the glucose. Keep stirring until the temperature reaches 118°C (soft ball stage) on a sugar thermometer. If you don’t have a sugar thermometer, don't stress: dip a little of the mixture into a saucer of cold water — it must be cold, you can add an ice cube if necessary — and if it forms a soft ball it’s ready.
- Place the liquid gelatin mixture into the mixing bowl of electric mixer, or use an electric hand mixer, and start whisking. Slowly pour in the liquid glucose mixture with machine running and continue until the mixture has cooled down.
- Add the egg white, slowly, along with the remaining vanilla extract nd the food colouring, if using. An idea is to divide the mixture and colour one half and leaving the other half white.
- Lightly brush 2 x 20cm baking trays with oil.
- Mix the cornflour and icing sugar together and lightly sprinkle the trays with this mixture, reserving any that remains.
- Pour the marshmallow mixture into the tins and allow to set for 12-24 hours.
- Cut into squares or your desired shapes with a sharp knife dipped in the reserved cornflour mixture.
- Pack the marshmallows into decorative containers.