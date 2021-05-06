Food

Homemade marshmallows make a delightful gift. Try this simple recipe

The fun part of this edible pressie is you can personalise it by using food colouring and cookie cutters in any shape you like

06 May 2021 - 09:00 By Jackie Cameron
Package homemade marshmallows with biscuits and a slab of chocolate to make a fun smore kit.
Package homemade marshmallows with biscuits and a slab of chocolate to make a fun smore kit.
Image: Sally Chance

Makes: 2 x 20cm trays

Ingredients:

150ml water

30ml (2 tbsp) gelatin powder

10ml (2 tsp) vanilla extract

450g white sugar

200ml warm water

225ml liquid glucose (available from a pharmacy)

3 large eggs whites

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

A drop of pink, yellow,  blue or green colouring (optional)

45ml (3 tbsp) cornflour

45ml (3 tbsp) icing sugar, sifted

Method:

  1. Place 150ml water, the gelatin and half of the vanilla extract in a stainless steel bowl and dissolve over a double boiler. Remove from the heat and set aside to keep warm.
  2. Dissolve the sugar in 200ml warm water over low heat and stir in the glucose. Keep stirring until the temperature reaches 118°C (soft ball stage) on a sugar thermometer. If you don’t have a sugar thermometer, don't stress: dip a little of the mixture into a saucer of cold water — it must be cold, you can add an ice cube if necessary — and if it forms a soft ball it’s ready.
  3. Place the liquid gelatin mixture into the mixing bowl of electric mixer, or use an electric hand mixer, and start whisking. Slowly pour in the liquid glucose mixture with machine running and continue until the mixture has cooled down. 
  4. Add the egg white, slowly, along with the remaining vanilla extract nd the food colouring, if using. An idea is to divide the mixture and colour one half and leaving the other half white.
  5. Lightly brush 2 x 20cm baking trays with oil. 
  6. Mix the cornflour and icing sugar together and lightly sprinkle the trays with this mixture, reserving any that remains. 
  7. Pour the marshmallow mixture into the tins and allow to set for 12-24 hours.  
  8. Cut into squares or your desired shapes with a sharp knife dipped in the reserved cornflour mixture.
  9. Pack the marshmallows into decorative containers.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE: Chocolate Naartjie Truffles

These truffles may just be the most luxurious - and easiest - edible homemade gift you can make
Lifestyle
3 years ago

RECIPE | Chocolate almond toffeecomb

Nuts and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and this treat marries them together deliciously
Lifestyle
2 years ago

RECIPE | Homemade fruit dainties (pate de fruit)

Media coach and avid gardener Boo Prince uses the bounty harvested from her garden to make fruity French sweets. She shares her recipe
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed celebs on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Gates Foundation, $130m mansion: The wealth and philanthropy of Bill and ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Thembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Record Lifestyle
  4. Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G devices make mid-tier smartphones more ... Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Tembisa gymnast flips his way to Guinness World Records glory Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...