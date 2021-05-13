Food

What's Cooking This Week

‘Come Dine with Me SA’ gears up for a seventh season of 'whining and dining'

Entries for the next series of the popular cooking competition are now open

Hilary Biller Columnist
13 May 2021 - 09:27 By Hilary Biiller
Four strangers compete to throw the best dinner party on 'Come Dine With Me SA'
Four strangers compete to throw the best dinner party on 'Come Dine With Me SA'
Image: Supplied

If you rate yourself as a cook, have buckets of personality, can perform under pressure AND are prepared to cook a three-course meal under the glare of TV cameras for a group of strangers who will nose about your house criticising your food, décor and booze, then this is for you.

Come Dine With Me SA, the popular cooking contest which sees four hopefuls lobby to throw the best dinner party each episode, is looking for contestants for its seventh season. The carrot is the chance to win R10,000 if your rivals secretly award your efforts the highest scores.

Says executive producer Kee-Leen Irvine, “It’s always fascinating to see the large volume of people vying to be the host with the most. South Africans are a gregarious and outgoing bunch and somewhat competitive too.”

Unfortunately professional chefs can’t enter. I squirm at some of the food that has been dished up in previous seasons, but perhaps this would have improved since lockdown when so many of us found comfort in the kitchen.

With that in mind there are very strict protocols in place; those signing up have to agree to Covid-19 testing. Luckily this means you can safely have some fun and enjoy a good ‘dop’.

Just a word of caution: if you’re one of the lucky contestants to be selected, remember that your home will be scrutinised first by a production team, then by your fellow contestants AND finally by the public, over and over again, considering the number of times the shows are repeated.

Entries are open to those 18 years and older living in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and close on June 23 2021. Visit bbcsouthafrica.com for more information. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Is Jamie Oliver bananas for making pastry from avos? We tried his recipe

Our food editor couldn't resist giving this innovative idea a go — and not only because she's smitten with the celeb chef
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Would you eat a banana peel curry? We tried Nigella Lawson’s controversial recipe

The Domestic Goddess caused a stir on social media when she made a spicy dish starring this unappetising ingredient on her new TV show 'Cook, Eat, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

What's cooking this week: It's a virtual feast as celeb chefs go toe to toe with new shows

Virtual cooking classes are the new trend in sharing kitchen skills but when it became a reality show with two chefs recently, our food editor ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe? Lifestyle
  2. Zozi, Demi-Leigh, Natasha: Miss Universe finale to be an SA affair Lifestyle
  3. Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I ... Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Beyoncé, Siya Kolisi and Tifanny Abreu inspire a world of possibilities ... Lifestyle
  5. LISTEN | 'It's been a dream': SA artist pencils character for new Batman comic ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Blasting tar at 100km/h? Here’s how Jozi’s Pothole Patrol is trying to fix over ...
Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...