Five ways to put a fresh twist on SA’s national dish, bobotie

Did you know the UN Women’s Organisation declared bobotie to be SA’s national dish in the 1950s? This Cape Malay classic remains a firm favourite today.

Traditionally bobotie is made by frying beef mince with chopped onions and curry powder before adding bread that has been soaked in milk with apricot jam and dried fruit. This sweet and savoury filling is then topped with a rich egg custard and baked in the oven.

By stealing inspiration and a few ingredients from the original, you can put a fresh spin on it and turn bobotie into everything from pies to burgers.

Here are five ways to do that:

BOBOTIE BURGERS

Everyone loves a burger and SA’s national dish can easily be turned into one.

All you need to do is make the filling mixture a little firmer using this easy recipe before shaping it into patties and, to help them keep their shape, refrigerate them for 30 minutes before cooking.

To add to these bobotie burgers’ unique local flavour, serve them topped with a dollop of chakalaka or mango atchar.