Six easy (and tasty) ways to up the immune-boosting power of your meals

When cold and flu season and the Covid-19 pandemic collide, it's more important than ever to nourish your body with the immune-boosting foods it needs to fight back against infections.

Here, a trio of dietitians share tips on what to eat to help ensure your immune system is functioning optimally:

1. SUNBATHE YOUR MUSHROOMS

If you are deficient in vitamin D, the chances of having severe Covid-19 symptoms and complications are increased, explains registered dietitian Carly Seager of Intelihealth Dietitians in Johannesburg.

“Not only are mushrooms a natural source of vitamin D, but you can boost their vitamin D content by exposing them to sunlight for an hour before cooking them,” she says.

Other food-based sources of vitamin D include oily fish such as pilchards, trout and salmon as well as egg yolks.

Another way of increasing your vitamin D intake is to spend time in the sun. Seager recommends daily sun exposure of 10-30 minutes.

2. FILL UP ON FLAVONOID-RICH FOODS

“Flavonoids are phytochemicals found in plant-based foods [which] act as antioxidants and have been shown to be beneficial in the fight against viral infections and thus boost the immune system,” explains Kgadi Moabelo, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in SA (ADSA).