It's not just the decor that's been refreshed at Le Parc by tashas

The renovated eatery in Hyde Park is a less stuffy, more jovial space, featuring a vast menu with over 50 new dishes

A winning brand is not something you'd suspect you'd mess with — that's unless you are Natasha Sideris, CEO and founder of tashas, always up for a challenge and new things — even in testing times in the hospitality industry.



It's exactly what Sideris has done by revamping, or "re-energising" as she calls it, Le Parc by tashas in Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg...