Paris Hilton has a new Netflix cooking show, but do we 'loves it'?

And I think therein lies my problem with the show. Hilton and I are roughly the same age, but I’ve grown up and she hasn’t.

I was a fan of her original reality series, The Simple Life, where she and her equally privileged former bestie Nicole Richie would attempt to do low-paid jobs and menial tasks. Hilton was in her early twenties at the time it premiered.

This ‘fish out of water’ premise continues in Cooking with Paris, but while I used to find her cluelessness about everyday things endearing and funny in equal measure, watching her antics through adult eyes, I just find them somewhat sad and irritating.

Can a 40-year-old woman really not know what a whisk is? Or what the word “garnish” means? As always with Hilton, it’s hard to guess how much of what she does is an act.

As for the food itself, there are one or two things I’d recreate from her handwritten recipe book which, as you’d expect, has been authored using multicoloured pens and decorated with glittery stickers.

She tops a funfetti cake with flan — Mexico's answer to creme caramel — to create a mash-up dessert which rapper Saweetie declares to be orgasmic. On their second attempt, she and her mom and sister, Kathy and Nicky Hilton, make some scrumptious-looking buttermilk onion rings.

And next time I make a frittata, I'll follow Hilton and Kardashian West's lead and aerate the eggs in a blender to give the dish a souffle-like texture.

That said I won't be decorating my roasts with edible glitter and sprinkles any time soon.