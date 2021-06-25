Army of SA foodies joins forces with celeb chefs to crush world record

The tension was palpable as I prepared to cook an Easy Peasy Pea Curry on Thursday. My computer screen came alive as I joined masses of other cooks from around the country on Zoom. All of us were champing at the bit to get started on the recipe as we waited on the countdown from My Kitchen Rules SA judges David Higgs and J’Something.

We’d all signed up to help the celeb chefs attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people cooking simultaneously online in aid of Reach for a Dream, a charity which raises funds for children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

The partners in this mass cook-along were Woolworths, DHL, Discovery Vitality and the Discovery Healthy Food Studio in Sandton, Joburg, from where Higgs and J’Something were hosting the proceedings.

The inimitable duo kept the vibe fun and energetic as we all tackled the pea curry ingredients in the special Cooking for Dreams meal kits we’d ordered online before the event.

They included split green peas, onions and garlic and to spice the dish up chilli, garam masala and curry powder. The alluring aromas of the curry were mouth-watering as we collectively stirred our way to victory with more than 2,000 cooks joining in this venture.