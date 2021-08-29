Remo's provides a master class in simple, delicious Italian food
The Gqeberha eatery serves up uncomplicated, classic dishes — and it's a real treat, writes chef Pete Goffe-Wood
29 August 2021 - 00:00
I have always lamented the fact that too many South African Italian restaurants don't do justice to the simplicity of regional Italian food. Remo's in Gqeberha is an exception.
Benny Masekwameng, my fellow chef and judge, and I popped in for a quick bite while on the road shooting season 7 of Ultimate Braai Master recently, and ended up spending the better part of the afternoon there. When we're travelling we try to seek out pockets of simplicity, where we can experience good home-style cooking...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.