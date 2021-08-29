Remo's provides a master class in simple, delicious Italian food

The Gqeberha eatery serves up uncomplicated, classic dishes — and it's a real treat, writes chef Pete Goffe-Wood

I have always lamented the fact that too many South African Italian restaurants don't do justice to the simplicity of regional Italian food. Remo's in Gqeberha is an exception.



Benny Masekwameng, my fellow chef and judge, and I popped in for a quick bite while on the road shooting season 7 of Ultimate Braai Master recently, and ended up spending the better part of the afternoon there. When we're travelling we try to seek out pockets of simplicity, where we can experience good home-style cooking...