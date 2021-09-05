Restaurant Reviews

Joburg north vs east: Which offers a more fabulous fine-dining experience?

Sbu Mkwanazi recently pitched two upmarket restaurants — Solo and Level Seven — against each other. He recounts the outcome of this culinary duel

At face value, it seems there is not much you can compare when it comes to the East Rand and the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.



The more affluent north is a playground for high-net-worth individuals and home to pointy-shoed tenderpreneurs, whereas the East Rand is known for OR Tambo International Airport, low-suspension VW Golfs and Charlize Theron's hometown, Benoni...