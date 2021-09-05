Restaurant Reviews
Joburg north vs east: Which offers a more fabulous fine-dining experience?
Sbu Mkwanazi recently pitched two upmarket restaurants — Solo and Level Seven — against each other. He recounts the outcome of this culinary duel
05 September 2021 - 00:02
At face value, it seems there is not much you can compare when it comes to the East Rand and the northern suburbs of Johannesburg.
The more affluent north is a playground for high-net-worth individuals and home to pointy-shoed tenderpreneurs, whereas the East Rand is known for OR Tambo International Airport, low-suspension VW Golfs and Charlize Theron's hometown, Benoni...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.