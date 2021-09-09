Benefits of Nova Chocolate go beyond the joy of eating it

I don’t need any excuse to eat chocolate and am sure many share the same sentiment — even more so when buying and enjoying a particular artisanal brand of the sweet treat does a lot of good not only for the soul but for humanity.

I’d spotted slabs of Nova Chocolate on the shelves of a discount pharmacy. They stood out because of the beautiful painted images of women on the wrappers; the words “no added sugar” also caught my attention. The chocolate was delicious.

What I had missed in my greed to get at the contents was the logo on the packaging that indicated that a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the chocolate go towards Goodbye Malaria, an initiative that raises funds and awareness for the fight against the disease in Southern Africa.

Nova Chocolate and Goodbye Malaria first teamed up in 2019 to release their vegan “Every Bite Counts” range featuring a dark chilli chocolate and a dark chocolate with salted caramelised cashew nuts and chilli.

The collaboration has been so successful that they’ve now brought two new milk chocolate bars to market: a salted caramel one and, my favourite, coconut.

As the Goodbye Malaria website puts it, “doing good never tasted this good”.

A 100g slab costs R47. Visit novachocolate.co.za for stockists.