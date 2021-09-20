From fruit leftovers to bandages: Scientists turn food waste into plasters

Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore are tackling food waste by turning discarded durian husks into antibacterial gel bandages.

The process extracts cellulose powder from the fruit’s husks after they are sliced and freeze-dried, then mixes it with glycerol. This mixture becomes soft hydrogel, which is then cut into bandage strips.

“In Singapore we consume about 12-million durians a year, so besides the flesh we can’t do much about the husk and the seeds and this causes environmental pollution,” said Prof William Chen, director of the food science and technology programme at NTU.

The fruit’s husks, which make up more than half of the composition of durians, are usually discarded and incinerated, contributing to environmental waste.