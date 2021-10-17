Hot Lunch

LISTEN | David Higgs talks Instagram, omelettes and cycling podcasts

Chef takes a well-earned lunch break but can’t resist a little grill action

David Higgs, SA’s most genial version of a celebrity chef, has not watched Squid Game, the bloodthirsty Korean series at the top of the global Netflix popularity charts, when he proposes we meet for lunch at Banchan, a Korean restaurant in Morningside, Johannesburg.



“I don’t usually eat out,” he says. “My house is my safe space, I just love being at home with my dog.” But here we are on a Monday — his only free day in the week, and I am rather glad about it, as the traditional food being presented in a steady stream of fiery but subtle freshness by Jamie Jeong, the general manager, is outrageously delicious...