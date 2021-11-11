Bar hopping along Rosebank's Park Corner — what’s new and what’s good

As far as incarnations go, Park Corner in Rosebank has seen its fair share. After taking a heavy beating by the Covid-19 pandemic and what seemed like never-ending construction unfolding on the strip more recently, a new face has finally been unveiled.

To explore the new additions to the strip, both in terms of spaces and menus, we went bar hopping to try not only the bespoke selection of cocktails but to see what the kitchens are serving up.

THE PEEPING TOM

First the cheeky Morning Glory opened late last year; next came the saucy The Peeping Tom, one of the newest additions to Park Corner that has tongues wagging.

For your breakfast fix, you’re better off visiting Morning Glory. When they close their doors, it’s next door you want to head where you’ll find quick bites, smaller easy-eating plates, and more substantial meals.

Peeping Tom is voluminous, with high-rise golden yellow arches framing painted pink flamingos strutting their stuff on the walls and touches of green ferns and potted plants.