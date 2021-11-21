The award-winning, affordable Odd Bins wines every wine lover must try

Spencer Fondaumiere, a qualified chef and president of the South African Sommeliers Association, shares three Checkers Odd Bins wines, all recent winners at the 2021 Michelangelo International Wine & Spirits Awards.



Each Odd Bins wine is unique, and once the bin is sold out the number is never repeated — so there is always something new to try. ..