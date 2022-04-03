Meet the maker behind five award-winning cheeses

Belnori Boutique Cheesery took top accolades in the SA Dairy Awards. Hilary Biller visited the Gauteng small holding where they make their magic

Feta cheese, that delectable Greek original of brined white cheese, is what kick-started Rina and Norman Belcher’s cheesemaking business, Belnori, in 2003. And a goat — a Saanen ram, a gift from a friend, was the first animal on their smallholding on the East Rand in Gauteng, a stone’s throw from Bapsfontein and the hotel where weekend opskops (dances) are legendary...