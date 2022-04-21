MasterChef Aussie’s Ben Ungermann on move to SA, what he’s cooking up next

You speak about building a new empire here. What are you planning on doing career-wise?

There are some things I can and can’t say. I can tell you that everyone has been hitting me up for a long time for my own establishment and that it’s definitely going ahead. [I’ve been] looking at locations which is quite exciting so that will begin in Cape Town. I can’t tell you too much about it yet or what it’s going to be but I can tell you it’s not going to be ice cream — [it will be] completely different.

You are known as the ice cream king and people automatically associate that with you. Are you saying you are going to be moving away from that?

SA is definitely going to get their version of an ice cream at some stage. I just don’t want it to be my first venture. I’ve got a whole lot more to offer and I’ve done the gourmet ice cream parlour before in Aus and also in the Netherlands and I just wanted to challenge myself with something else that I’m quite passionate about and I feel like it’s going to be something very accessible and very exciting to everyone.

Apart from the plans you have going forward, how have you been keeping busy?

I’m stretched. I don’t have enough time in the day. At the moment I’ve been doing a lot of events but on top of my events I’ve become an ambassador for USN which has been quite exciting because fitness is also a massive part of my philosophy and what I’m about. It’s been quite nice working with them and also coming up with some healthy recipes which is a very nice crossover between my fitness and making food.