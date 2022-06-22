Can the ‘keto’ diet help you live longer? What research suggests

The ketogenic, or keto, diet has become popular over the years for helping followers shed weight quickly, but can it also be the key to a longer life?

New research seems to suggest so.

A recent Stanford University study, quoted by Daily Mail, has found the trendy diet can help extend your lifespan by helping “muscle and stem cells survive stress”, thus allowing a person to live longer.

The study also found the “diet provides many of the same positive effects to a person’s cells that fasting does”.

Larina Robinson defines keto as a diet “known for its potential to accelerate weight loss, improve your energy levels and enhance mental focus” in her book The Body Dietetics.

It was originally used to manage a range of conditions that affect the brain and nervous system, including epilepsy, she said.

