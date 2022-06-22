×

Health & Sex

Can the ‘keto’ diet help you live longer? What research suggests

22 June 2022 - 14:00 By Staff reporter
On the keto det, saturated fats from oils can be consumed in high amounts, as well as smaller amounts of healthy unsaturated fats. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Anaumenko

The ketogenic, or keto, diet has become popular over the years for helping followers shed weight quickly, but can it also be the key to a longer life?

New research seems to suggest so.

A recent Stanford University study, quoted by Daily Mail, has found the trendy diet can help extend your lifespan by helping “muscle and stem cells survive stress”, thus allowing a person to live longer.

The study also found the “diet provides many of the same positive effects to a person’s cells that fasting does”. 

Larina Robinson defines keto as a diet “known for its potential to accelerate weight loss, improve your energy levels and enhance mental focus” in her book The Body Dietetics.

It was originally used to manage a range of conditions that affect the brain and nervous system, including epilepsy, she said.

