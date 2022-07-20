×

Food

Studio H ‘sniffs out’ Joburg’s best tastes

Ok, so no Joburg eateries cracked the World’s top 50 list, but don’t despair. Here, Mother City food designers share their Egoli food finds

20 July 2022 - 15:00
Beijing Opera at Toasted.
Image: Studio H

THE JOBURG EDITION

Food designer Hannerie Visser, creative director and owner of Studio H, and her team recently spent five weeks in Joburg working on client projects.

They decided to use their time wisely, doing what they do best — eating their way around town. Here is their list, compiled with the help of some friends. 

1. DISHES WE LOVED  

PRON People's Republic of Noodles, Linden: Deep-fried Green Beans and Crispy Beef Strips in Plum Chilli Sauce

Banchan Korean Restaurant, Sandton: Spicy Sweet and Soya Garlic Korean Fried Chicken

Pantry by Marble, Rosebank: Milk Tart 

Iris Garden’s Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Bubble.
Image: Studio H

Modern Tailors, Rosebank: Gunpowder Wings

Tortellino d’Oro, Oaklands: Ravioli ai Funghi

Super Sconto, Orange Grove: Mortadella and Cheese Sandwich

Marble Restaurant, Rosebank: Braaibroodjie Jaffle, best cheese course on any menu ever

1920 Portuguese Restaurant, Hyde Park: Pacote de Berinjelas, pickled octopus

Black Forest Bakery, Braamfontein: Brandy Balls and Date Slices

Dosa Hut, Fordsburg: Masala Dosa and Lemon and Mint Juice. They make the best breakfast

Shalimar Delights, Fordsburg: Burfee

Saigon Suzy, Parkwood: Beef Pho (via Uber Eats) was a winter lifesaver in the cold

Parea Taverna’s Laxano Lamb and Cabbage.
Image: Studio H

2. OUR DISH OF THE TRIP

Parea Taverna, Illovo: Laxano Lamb and Cabbage

3. OUR FAVOURITE PLACE BEFORE 2PM

Black Forest Bakery: Braamfontein

4. EXPERIENCES WE LOVED

Toasted, Parkwood: Beijing Opera 

JFF Rooftop Farm: Braamfontein 

The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra: Wits

Glory: Secret Pop-up

5. OTHER THINGS WE LOVED

Reade’s Cheese Pizza: Find them at 99 Juta if you're lucky

Meesook’s Asian Kitchen, Greenstone: Pork Belly and Chicken Bao

Iris Garden, Bedfordview’s: Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Bubbles

Father Coffee, Braamfontein: Its ping-pong table

