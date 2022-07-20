Modern Tailors, Rosebank: Gunpowder Wings
Studio H ‘sniffs out’ Joburg’s best tastes
Ok, so no Joburg eateries cracked the World’s top 50 list, but don’t despair. Here, Mother City food designers share their Egoli food finds
Image: Studio H
THE JOBURG EDITION
Food designer Hannerie Visser, creative director and owner of Studio H, and her team recently spent five weeks in Joburg working on client projects.
They decided to use their time wisely, doing what they do best — eating their way around town. Here is their list, compiled with the help of some friends.
1. DISHES WE LOVED
PRON People's Republic of Noodles, Linden: Deep-fried Green Beans and Crispy Beef Strips in Plum Chilli Sauce
Banchan Korean Restaurant, Sandton: Spicy Sweet and Soya Garlic Korean Fried Chicken
Pantry by Marble, Rosebank: Milk Tart
Image: Studio H
Modern Tailors, Rosebank: Gunpowder Wings
Tortellino d’Oro, Oaklands: Ravioli ai Funghi
Super Sconto, Orange Grove: Mortadella and Cheese Sandwich
Marble Restaurant, Rosebank: Braaibroodjie Jaffle, best cheese course on any menu ever
1920 Portuguese Restaurant, Hyde Park: Pacote de Berinjelas, pickled octopus
Black Forest Bakery, Braamfontein: Brandy Balls and Date Slices
Dosa Hut, Fordsburg: Masala Dosa and Lemon and Mint Juice. They make the best breakfast
Shalimar Delights, Fordsburg: Burfee
Saigon Suzy, Parkwood: Beef Pho (via Uber Eats) was a winter lifesaver in the cold
Image: Studio H
2. OUR DISH OF THE TRIP
Parea Taverna, Illovo: Laxano Lamb and Cabbage
3. OUR FAVOURITE PLACE BEFORE 2PM
Black Forest Bakery: Braamfontein
4. EXPERIENCES WE LOVED
Toasted, Parkwood: Beijing Opera
JFF Rooftop Farm: Braamfontein
The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra: Wits
Glory: Secret Pop-up
5. OTHER THINGS WE LOVED
Reade’s Cheese Pizza: Find them at 99 Juta if you're lucky
Meesook’s Asian Kitchen, Greenstone: Pork Belly and Chicken Bao
Iris Garden, Bedfordview’s: Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Bubbles
Father Coffee, Braamfontein: Its ping-pong table
