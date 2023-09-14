VEGETARIAN PAD THAI NOODLES WITH TOFU
Loving the RWC but bored with boerie rolls? Let noodles save the day
This crowd-pleasing healthy and super tasty Pad Thai noodle stir fry is easy to make — and it's vegetarian too
Image: Supplied
The invitation to join a cooking class with the talented Chef Micky from Chef Micky's Thai Dining as the guest of the Thai Embassy and Market Kokoro was an opportunity I could not miss.
The expert cook took us through a trio of wholesome Thai recipes where we got to put the dishes together. One of my favourites was an easy vegetarian Pad Thai noodle dish that's great for feeding a crowd.
It's really easy to make, it's light on the pocket and so flavoursome and there's a wonderful mix of textures and warming flavours that aren't too hot.
Nothing nicer than curling up on the couch to watch the rugby action with a bowl of noodles and chopsticks on hand and to slurp up the deliciousness.
CHEF MICKY'S RECIPE
VEGETARIAN PAD THAI NOODLES WITH TOFU
Serves 4-6 (you can double the ingredients for a bigger crowd)
1/2 packet rice noodles, soaked in hot water for 20-30 minutes till tender and rinsed in cold water
90ml coconut oil
1 block firm tofu, cut into thickish slices
1 onion or 4 spring onions, finely sliced
2-3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
1 large egg
1/2 a jar Pad Thai stir-fry sauce, available from Asian supermarkets
250ml (1 cup) bean sprouts
A handful of chives, cut on the diagonal
To serve:
15ml (1 tbsp) crushed peanuts
5ml (1 tsp) chilli powder
1 lime or lemon wedges
1. Prepare the noodles and set aside.
2. Meanwhile in a wok or large non-stick pan preheat 60ml (4 tbsp) of the coconut oil and fry the tofu until golden brown on both sides and set aside.
3. Heat the remaining coconut oil and fry the onions and garlic until fragrant and lightly golden for a minute. Add the egg and stir until cooked.
4. Add the drained noodles and cook, stirring for 1 minute. Add the jar of Pad Thai sauce and the tofu slices stirring constantly for 1-2 minutes before adding the beansprouts, chives and stir again to combine.
5. Serve with the peanuts, a sprinkling of the chilli powder and lemon or lime wedges.
