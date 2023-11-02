SMART/CASUAL ITALIAN
ARGENTINIAN
Che Argentinian Grill
128 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood
Ltd tables available for lunch and dinner
Bookings online: restaurantweek.co.za
A 3-course Argentinian feast for R375p.p
Lots of choices are available for all tastes, from empanadas to a selection of Argentinian cuts cooked over the open fire — short ribs, spider steak, chicken, pork belly or a vegetarian option. Don't leave before sinking your teeth into the most delectable flan Del Rio de La Plata, their flagship creme caramel with dulce de leche.
Savour the last bargains of Restaurant Week
Ending this weekend, we share a trio of Johannesburg eateries that still have limited tables available for cut-price dining out
Image: Supplied
You have one last weekend to enjoy the grand finale of Restaurant Week SA, which ends on Sunday, and one last chance to create delightful memories over cut-price dining out at a trio of popular Johannesburg eateries. Hurry and book as there are limited tables available.
We share our pick of three fabulous restaurants to put to the test:
FINE DINING
11TH Floor
28 Bradford Rd, Bedfordview
Ltd tables available for lunch and dinner
Bookings online: restaurantweek.co.za
3-course dining experience R620 p.p
Enjoy a starter of sun-dried tomato ravioli, main course is a choice between pan-seared kingklip or beef fillet with accompaniments and a white chocolate dessert.
Image: Supplied
SMART/CASUAL ITALIAN
SAINT
The Marc, CNR Rivonia & Maude Street, Sandton
Ltd tables available for lunch
Bookings online: restaurantweek.co.za
2-course Saint's Classic Italian lunch menu R350p.p
Or a classic 3-course Italian lunch menu R450p.p
A variety of choices available: choose between deep fried ravioli in marinara sauce or Thai beef salad, mains include a choice between crumbed chicken, fish goujons or pulled pork pizza. And for sweet endings, there's a choice of strawberries and cream with shortbread or that delectable Italian classic, tiramisu.
ARGENTINIAN
Che Argentinian Grill
128 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood
Ltd tables available for lunch and dinner
Bookings online: restaurantweek.co.za
A 3-course Argentinian feast for R375p.p
Lots of choices are available for all tastes, from empanadas to a selection of Argentinian cuts cooked over the open fire — short ribs, spider steak, chicken, pork belly or a vegetarian option. Don't leave before sinking your teeth into the most delectable flan Del Rio de La Plata, their flagship creme caramel with dulce de leche.
