Food

Savour the last bargains of Restaurant Week

Ending this weekend, we share a trio of Johannesburg eateries that still have limited tables available for cut-price dining out

02 November 2023 - 16:00
Hilary Biller Columnist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A dessert dish from 11th Floor.
A dessert dish from 11th Floor.
Image: Supplied

 

You have one last weekend to enjoy the grand finale of Restaurant Week SA, which ends on Sunday, and one last chance to create delightful memories over cut-price dining out at a trio of popular Johannesburg eateries. Hurry and book as there are limited tables available.

We share our pick of three fabulous restaurants to put to the test:

FINE DINING

11TH Floor

28 Bradford Rd, Bedfordview

Ltd tables available for lunch and dinner 

Bookings online: restaurantweek.co.za

3-course dining experience R620 p.p

Enjoy a starter of sun-dried tomato ravioli, main course is a choice between pan-seared kingklip or beef fillet with accompaniments and a white chocolate dessert.

Saint Restaurant.
Saint Restaurant.
Image: Supplied

SMART/CASUAL ITALIAN

SAINT

The Marc, CNR Rivonia & Maude Street, Sandton

Ltd tables available for lunch 

Bookings online: restaurantweek.co.za

2-course Saint's Classic Italian lunch menu R350p.p

Or a classic 3-course Italian lunch menu R450p.p

A variety of choices available: choose between deep fried ravioli in marinara sauce or Thai beef salad, mains include a choice between crumbed chicken, fish goujons or pulled pork pizza. And for sweet endings, there's a choice of strawberries and cream with shortbread or that delectable Italian classic, tiramisu.

ARGENTINIAN

Che Argentinian Grill

128 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood

Ltd tables available for lunch and dinner

Bookings online: restaurantweek.co.za

A 3-course Argentinian feast for R375p.p

Lots of choices are available for all tastes, from empanadas to a selection of Argentinian cuts cooked over the open fire — short ribs, spider steak, chicken, pork belly or a vegetarian option. Don't leave before sinking your teeth into the most delectable flan Del Rio de La Plata, their flagship creme caramel with dulce de leche.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Dining out for goodness sake

Sbu Mkwanazi and Sanet Oberholzer stumble on two eateries in the East Rand catering for those seeking healthier alternatives
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Restaurant Week bookings open for 38 days of discounted dining countrywide

Hilary Biller shares her top five picks for dining out in Johannesburg
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Is celeb chef Siba Mtongana's special R750 Sunday lunch worth it? We tried it

Siba The Restaurant has popped up at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town. Jackie May pops in for a taste test
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Savour the last bargains of Restaurant Week Food
  2. 11 hacks to help you combat food waste and save money Lifestyle
  3. Robbie Williams relives his highs and lows in new Netflix show TshisaLIVE
  4. SPOTLIGHT | 'The Miracle Club' goes to Lourdes; biography of Durban's Pinky ... Lifestyle
  5. Booty tatts and spread-eagled selfies, Damian Willemse is a thirst trap king Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Braamfontein comes to a standstill as SA supporters celebrate the Springboks
WATCH: Crowds cheer rugby world champion Springboks in Pretoria