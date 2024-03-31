In essence, Hyatt House Johannesburg Rosebank has not only embraced the spirit of Ramadan but elevated it, creating a vibrant atmosphere that at once respects tradition and caters to the contemporary. It’s an experience I would recommend to both locals and travellers, being one that truly combines community, generosity and togetherness.
A taste of tradition with a touch of modernity
Muslims can now conveniently break their fast at a local hotel restaurant that is offering an Iftar like no other, says Zaakir Hassim
Image: The Hyatt
As the sun sets and the call to prayer subtly echoes, Hyatt House Johannesburg Rosebank transforms into an enclave for reflection and culinary delight, mirroring the global Hyatt tradition of celebrating Ramadan with reverence and hospitality.
From the moment I entered the tastefully decorated foyer, it was evident this was going to be an Iftar (the time for breaking the fast) like no other. Situated a couple of streets down from the original Hyatt Hotel in Oxford Road, which is still open, this smaller venue is no less grand, and a tour of the property shows how artfully it blends contemporary aesthetics with functional elegance. The terrace, a serene space that captures the spirit of Johannesburg evenings, and the rooftop bar, offering breathtaking views of the city, set the scene for an Iftar that promised to marry tradition with South African flair.
What got my attention — and what would catch the eye of any Muslim patron — was the convenience of the prayer facilities, a thoughtful touch that highlighted the Hyatt’s dedication to inclusivity. The proximity of the prayer room allowed me to seamlessly partake in prayers, an integral practice during Ramadan, which added a layer of spiritual fulfilment to the evening. It is a feature that did not go unnoticed and deeply resonated with the essence of the month — a time for prayer and reflection.
Image: Zaakir Hassim
Image: Zaakir Hassim
As the time to break the fast approached, our server presented us with a starter platter featuring dates, an emblematic fruit known as kajoor in Arabic. Following the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad, which Muslims across the world honour, we broke our fast with this sweet fruit, in doing so honouring the blend of simplicity and deep-rooted tradition of Ramadan.
Accompanying the dates were a variety of savoury pastries — such as chicken samosas, spring rolls and mini masala steak pies — which were similar to the homemade treats I relish when breaking the fast with my family. This personal touch gave the experience a homely quality.
The buffet offered a respectful nod to the Middle Eastern tradition. The hummus and baba ghanoush, staples in that part of the world, were authentic and delectable, their flavours deepened when they were paired with the contrasting textures of crispy papadams and soft naan. The tabbouleh salad added freshness with its herby zest and delectable spicy undertones.
Image: Zaakir Hassim
However, the undisputed highlight of the meal for me was the marinated brinjals. They were sublime, absorbing the complex harmony of za’atar and olive oil, their flesh tender yet retaining just the right bite. This dish alone would draw me back to the buffet with eager anticipation.
Jason, the executive chef, took the time to walk us through the evolution of the menu, which reflects South Africa’s rich tapestry of cultures and caters to a variety of tastes while strictly adhering to Halal standards.
For the main course, the butter chicken paired with saffron rice was a masterclass in balance and flavours, the chicken succulent and swimming in a sauce imbued with the warmth of Indian spices.
Dessert was an act of indulgence, the Chai cheesecake proving to be a novel delight, its subtle spicing of cardamom complementing the tang of the cheese. The soji, traditionally made with semolina and infused with nuts, provided a comforting conclusion to the meal.
The evening was rounded off with a nonalcoholic sparkling red grape beverage, which was a festive and fitting end to the night’s dining experience. With the night prayers ahead, knowledge of the after-Taraweeh (night prayers observed in Ramadan) dessert to come left a lingering promise of more gastronomic pleasures ahead.
Image: Zaakir Hassim
In essence, Hyatt House Johannesburg Rosebank has not only embraced the spirit of Ramadan but elevated it, creating a vibrant atmosphere that at once respects tradition and caters to the contemporary. It’s an experience I would recommend to both locals and travellers, being one that truly combines community, generosity and togetherness.
As the evening drew to a close and we readied ourselves to depart, the seamless transition from dining to prayer and back to the communal breaking of the fast served as a poignant reminder of the thoughtful consideration that went into this dining experience. The Collective restaurant is a place where the soul is nourished as richly as the body, making it a beacon of hospitality and a testament to the hotel’s reputation for excellence.
Zaakir (Zak) Hassim is academic development manager at Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Rosebank Campus
In a Box
The Collective restaurant at Hyatt House Rosebank Johannesburg and The Medley restaurant at Hyatt House Sandton offer the Iftar buffet for R250 a person. Children under 12 can enjoy the buffet at half price, and discounts are available for corporate group bookings. The buffet is available for in-house guests and local patrons every day from 6pm-9pm until the celebration of Eid on April 10 2024.
To view the full menu and make reservations, visit hyattrestaurants.com or book via Dineplan. |
