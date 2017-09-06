The high fat diet scores again over carbs‚ this time for longevity and strength.

A US lab study shows that a high fat (or ketogenic) diet increases long life and physical strength compared to a high carb diet.

In South Africa‚ the Banting Diet – which is high fat and low carbohydrates – popularised by sports scientist Professor Tim Noakes‚ has attracted nearly half a million fans as well as critics.

While the latest experiment was conducted on mice‚ not men‚ mice results have long been applied in science to humans.

UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine nutritionist Jon Ramsey said: "The results surprised me a little. We expected some differences‚ but I was impressed by the magnitude we observed: a 13% increase in median life span for the mice on a high fat vs high carb diet. In humans‚ that would be seven to 10 years. But equally important‚ those mice retained quality of health in later life."