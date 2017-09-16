Have smartphones destroyed a generation?
More comfortable online than out partying, post-millennials are safer, physically, than teens have ever been. But they’re on the brink of a mental-health crisis
17 September 2017 - 00:00
The constant presence of the internet has pushed post-millennials to the brink of a mental-health crisis
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE