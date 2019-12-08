Want to shag a celeb? Avatars let you have sex with anyone, well ... virtually

New developments in digital tech let you fulfil your wildest desires with your ultimate fantasy person

Never mind quantum computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and 3-D printing, sex-tech is where real innovation is happening. According to the Guardian, sex-tech is a $30bn (R437bn) industry growing at 30% a year, potentially outpacing sectors like drone manufacturing, the Internet of Things and cryptocurrency.



And with technology doubling in speed, capability and capacity as quickly as every nine months, things are getting pretty interesting...