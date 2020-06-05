Where in the world do you head post-coronavirus? Well, SA, says new survey
SA has been voted the top country for the perfect post-Corona escape.
Booking company, Tourlane, recently surveyed its community of travellers to ask about people’s travel preferences. Those voting were largely from Europe and more than 600 people participated.
According to the company, SA's outdoor adventures, safaris and beaches were among the things that people were looking forward to once the coronavirus pandemic crisis had subsided.
SA surpassed New Zealand and Canada for the number one spot. Costa Rica and Namibia closed the top five.
“With borders beginning to slowly open back up and the possibility of travel starting to return, we were interested to find out if travellers' preferences have changed and how they are thinking about their next trip,” said the site.
“Unsurprisingly, after many weeks of confinement indoors, an escape to the great outdoors is what travellers want the most. The second most-popular coveted trip type by travellers right now is a safari vacation.”
Travellers said they would mostly like to travel in 2021, or as soon as they are allowed, and most wanted to travel with their partner.