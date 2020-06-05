Where in the world do you head post-coronavirus? Well, SA, says new survey

SA has been voted the top country for the perfect post-Corona escape.

Booking company, Tourlane, recently surveyed its community of travellers to ask about people’s travel preferences. Those voting were largely from Europe and more than 600 people participated.

According to the company, SA's outdoor adventures, safaris and beaches were among the things that people were looking forward to once the coronavirus pandemic crisis had subsided.

SA surpassed New Zealand and Canada for the number one spot. Costa Rica and Namibia closed the top five.