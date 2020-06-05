Travel

Where in the world do you head post-coronavirus? Well, SA, says new survey

05 June 2020 - 09:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA's outdoor adventures, safaris and beaches are among the top things that people are looking forward to after the coronavirus pandemic.
SA's outdoor adventures, safaris and beaches are among the top things that people are looking forward to after the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: iStock

SA has been voted the top country for the perfect post-Corona escape.

Booking company, Tourlane, recently surveyed its community of travellers to ask about people’s travel preferences. Those voting were largely from Europe and more than 600 people participated.

According to the company, SA's outdoor adventures, safaris and beaches were among the things that people were looking forward to once the coronavirus pandemic crisis had subsided.

SA surpassed New Zealand and Canada for the number one spot. Costa Rica and Namibia closed the top five.

SA was voted the perfect country for a post-corona escape.
SA was voted the perfect country for a post-corona escape.
Image: Tourlane

“With borders beginning to slowly open back up and the possibility of travel starting to return, we were interested to find out if travellers' preferences have changed and how they are thinking about their next trip,” said the site.

“Unsurprisingly, after many weeks of confinement indoors, an escape to the great outdoors is what travellers want the most. The second most-popular coveted trip type by travellers right now is a safari vacation.”

Travellers said they would mostly like to travel in 2021, or as soon as they are allowed, and most wanted to travel with their partner.

Travellers wish to travel with their partners to SA post-corona.
Travellers wish to travel with their partners to SA post-corona.
Image: Tourlane
SA's outdoor adventures earned the country the top spot.
SA's outdoor adventures earned the country the top spot.
Image: Tourlane

Fikile Mbalula satisfied that OR Tambo is ready for domestic flights

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says he is satisfied with the measures put in place at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg as domestic ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | 'We are worth waiting for': Cape Town Tourism to travel planners

This is what Cape Town has to offer at the end of the lockdown.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | SA Tourism tells Mzansi to stay indoors: Don’t travel now so you can travel later

“Don’t travel now so you can travel later.”
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school