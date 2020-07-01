How to prepare your young child to go back to school

As primary schools and their affiliated nursery schools get ready to welcome pupils back to a wide range of grades on July 6, you’re probably feeling anxious about sending your child out into the "real world" again, and understandably so.

This can potentially be a scary time for your little one, too. They’ll be returning to a "new normal" that’s not part of their usual school routine at all: there will be masks, temperature checks, strict social distancing rules and more.

Here are tips to help you mentally and physically prepare young children for what lies ahead:

START SLOW TO AVOID SEPARATION ANXIETY

After months of being safely cooped up at home with their family, it’s likely your child might feel anxious about being separated from you during the day, especially if they have some awareness of the dangers of the coronavirus.

That’s why developmental psychologist Dr Dona Matthews recommends you ease them into it, if possible. She suggests they return to school slowly, going for a short period of time each day, and that you gradually lengthen this time period as you see your child learning to cope with the new normal.

Registered nurse and midwife Ann Richardson, who is an expert on childcare issues, says children are remarkably resilient and adapt well to most situations, but it’s important that you talk to your child about going back to school, and that you convey a sense of confidence when you have the discussion.