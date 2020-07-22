Lockdown boredom can feel like burnout — and it's just as bad for you

Lockdown has been a strange period in which people have complained either about being severely overworked or succumbing to extreme boredom.

While overexerting yourself may lead to burnout — a phrase we have become all too familiar with in recent times — the opposite may also be harmful to your physical and mental health. In fact, suffering from both burnout and boredom can result in similar symptoms including depression and anxiety.

It comes as no surprise that an analysis by Google Trends shows a spike in people googling the phrase “I am bored” between March 29 and April 4 of this year. While this coincides with the beginning of SA’s lockdown, the search spiked worldwide as the globe participated in a collective lockdown.

What has been termed as “boreout” is a phenomenon that is believed to have increased in recent months. While many people have been allowed to resume employment, many have lost their jobs or are yet to return to their normal routines while sectors of the economy remain closed.