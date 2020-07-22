Health & Sex

Mental Health

Lockdown boredom can feel like burnout — and it's just as bad for you

Worried you might be suffering from 'boreout'? Here's what to do about it

22 July 2020 - 08:00 By Sanet Oberholzer
You may feel extremely bored but the symptoms can be very similar to experiencing burnout.
You may feel extremely bored but the symptoms can be very similar to experiencing burnout.
Image: 123RF/Antonio Guillem

Lockdown has been a strange period in which people have complained either about being severely overworked or succumbing to extreme boredom.

While overexerting yourself may lead to burnout — a phrase we have become all too familiar with in recent times — the opposite may also be harmful to your physical and mental health. In fact, suffering from both burnout and boredom can result in similar symptoms including depression and anxiety.

It comes as no surprise that an analysis by Google Trends shows a spike in people googling the phrase “I am bored” between March 29 and April 4 of this year. While this coincides with the beginning of SA’s lockdown, the search spiked worldwide as the globe participated in a collective lockdown.

What has been termed as “boreout” is a phenomenon that is believed to have increased in recent months. While many people have been allowed to resume employment, many have lost their jobs or are yet to return to their normal routines while sectors of the economy remain closed.

Lockdown got you down? How to access public mental health services

If you have reached the point where you know you need help, but you cannot access private health care and you aren’t sure where to turn next, read on.
News
1 week ago

“Anxiety, especially performance-based anxiety from not feeling like you are performing enough, feelings of worthlessness and uselessness — especially if you have attached a lot of meaning to your career and your performance — may lead to depression and isolation and impact your relationships,” says Dr Pauline Mawson, a clinical psychologist from Benoni, Ekurhuleni.

Mawson says the effects of being bored can be broad and impact all areas of your life. While it may be caused by not being able to participate in your usual employment, people may also become bored when they don’t have enough work, or when they have a mundane job that doesn’t challenge them.

People may also become bored when they don’t have enough work, or when they have a mundane job that doesn’t challenge them.

The most important part is realising and recognising that you may be suffering from boreout.

“It is important to identify the underlying cause and address it appropriately,” says Mawson. For example, you may need to take up DIY jobs at home or ask your superior to trust you with more challenging tasks.

“Identify your feelings and the thoughts associated with them, such as ‘I’m not achieving anything at work’ or ‘I’m not good enough’, as well as any fatigue and/or physical symptoms associated with anxiety and depression, like headaches, stomach pain and dizziness,” says Mawson.

If you are feeling bored despite being employed, you may need to be honest with your employer. Mawson suggests using “I” language rather than “you” language — for example, using phrases such as “I would like to be challenged more” instead of “You don't challenge me enough”.

If you are experiencing boredom because you are currently unable to work, you need to take proactive steps.

“Be creative, think out the box, study something new, upskill yourself, challenge yourself to something new,” advises Mawson.

“Don't attribute all of your worth or meaning as a person to your work.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Many people are experiencing 'adjustment disorder' as lockdowns end

After months of being housebound, most of us have an intense yearning to get out and see friends and family, but not everyone.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Five simple steps to stop your pandemic stress from spiralling out of control

Lockdown has been wreaking havoc with our collective mental health.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Seeing people not wearing face masks is the new road rage. Here's how to deal with it

Chose your words and tone wisely before urging someone to cover up, advises conflict resolution specialist
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Princess Beatrice sticks it to fashion police with stunning wedding dress The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. PICS | Princess Beatrice wears Queen Elizabeth's vintage gown on wedding day The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Lockdown travel rules: can I go on holiday if I don't leave my province? Travel
  4. 14 feel-good series for stressful times Lifestyle
  5. Pineapple beer 2.0: seven simple tips for a brilliant brew Food

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules