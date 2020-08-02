Frustrated? Try screaming into the Icelandic wilderness from your sofa

Iceland's Let It Out campaign aims to promote the country's glorious natural landscapes while helping you vent your feelings

Ask Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir - there's nothing quite like an Icelandic scream for relieving stress. These Icelandic characters are played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the new Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. It's a film that is, in equal parts, so charming and so stupid that you'll want to release your own Icelandic scream into the winter night.



Now there's a campaign inviting people from all over the world to let out their best yowl into Iceland's isolated, idyllic landscapes - from the comfort of home...