Frustrated? Try screaming into the Icelandic wilderness from your sofa
Iceland's Let It Out campaign aims to promote the country's glorious natural landscapes while helping you vent your feelings
02 August 2020 - 00:00
Ask Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir - there's nothing quite like an Icelandic scream for relieving stress. These Icelandic characters are played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in the new Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2020-07-26-pierce-brosnan-feared-he-might-have-caught-covid-19-from-prince-charles/) It's a film that is, in equal parts, so charming and so stupid that you'll want to release your own Icelandic scream into the winter night.
Now there's a campaign inviting people from all over the world to let out their best yowl into Iceland's isolated, idyllic landscapes - from the comfort of home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.