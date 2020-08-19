Can my dog catch Covid-19 at the park — and can it pass the virus on to me?

That said, Covid-19 still appears to be spread primarily through human-to-human contact. According to Dr Leon de Bruyn, president of the South African Veterinary Association, it doesn’t seem as though infected pets are likely to infect their human owners.

“We have no proven cases of humans contracting Covid-19 from animals. The dogs that tested positive were as a result of contamination by virus from their Covid-19 positive owners. Dogs do not appear to allow the virus to replicate and circulate within their systems,” he explains.

According to information on the CDC’s website, there is also no evidence that Covid-19 can spread to humans via their pets’ skin or fur.

When it comes to cats, De Bruyn says both domestic cats and large wild species can contract the virus from positive humans. The virus can replicate in cats but they do not become particularly ill and there are no proven cases of cats transmitting Covid-19 to humans. Humans can spread it to cats and cats may spread it to other cats.