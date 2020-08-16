Opinion
Racial inequalities must not be allowed to infect the search for a Covid vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine trials must abandon the racist practices embedded in previous trials that have led to mistrust and fear among the world's black communities, write Banele Kunene, Mabel Rosenheck and Abie Rohrig
16 August 2020 - 00:02
Hlengi, a university student in SA, has witnessed the debilitating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country: economic paralysis, long bread lines and overstrained hospitals.
She's in favour of a human challenge trial — where participants are intentionally infected with the coronavirus to speed up vaccine development — because it could get everyone a vaccine sooner. But, she said, she would never participate in such a trial herself. She does not trust that her life would be valued the same as a white life in a risky trial...
