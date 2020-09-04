Will my Covid-19 mask protect me against seasonal allergies?

Health authorities around the globe have touted the use of face masks to protect against Covid-19, but can they also protect against hay fever?

Prof Jonny Peter, head of the UCT Lung Institute’s Allergy and Immunology Unit, who previously provided guidelines on how to differentiate hay fever from Covid-19, says this could potentially be the “silver lining” of wearing such masks.

“Hay fever is activated by airborne allergens such as pollen,” he explains. “Masks may offer some protection against seasonal allergies since they can prevent larger particles from being inhaled.

“However, smaller pollen particles are still likely to get through the covering, therefore masks should not be your only form of protection.