Got a new bae during lockdown? Wear a mask during sex, suggests Canada’s top doctor

“Skip kissing. Avoid face-to-face contact. Wear a mask during sex. Or engage in sexual activity alone.”

This is the advice of Canada’s chief medical officer, Dr Theresa Tam, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tam said it’s best to stop kissing and suggested people wear a mask to stop the spread of the coronavirus with new partners. She said the lowest risk sexual activity during Covid-19 “involves yourself alone”.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” she said in a statement.

“However, sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for contracting the virus. Like other activities during Covid-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimise the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” said Tam.