Catch on to the mental health benefits of fly-fishing
13 September 2020 - 00:00
"Fly-fishers," said renowned mid-19th century physician James Hensall, who also happened to be an avid fly-fisherman, "are usually brain-workers in society.
Along the banks of purling streams, beneath the shadows of umbrageous trees, or in the secluded nooks of charming lakes, they have ever been found, drinking deep of the invigorating forces of nature — giving rest and tone to over-taxed brains and wearied nerves — while gracefully wielding the supple rod, the invisible leader, and the fairylike fly."..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.