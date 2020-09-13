Catch on to the mental health benefits of fly-fishing

"Fly-fishers," said renowned mid-19th century physician James Hensall, who also happened to be an avid fly-fisherman, "are usually brain-workers in society.



Along the banks of purling streams, beneath the shadows of umbrageous trees, or in the secluded nooks of charming lakes, they have ever been found, drinking deep of the invigorating forces of nature — giving rest and tone to over-taxed brains and wearied nerves — while gracefully wielding the supple rod, the invisible leader, and the fairylike fly."..