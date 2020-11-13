Your 'Covid-age' may be different from your actual age. Here's why

With this in mind, the Association of Local Authority Medical Advisors (Alama) in the UK has developed a calculator that works out a person's “Covid-age” by adding years to, or subtracting them from, their biological age according to various risk factors.

For example, because females have been shown to be less susceptible to Covid-19, selecting “female” brings down one's Covid-age by five years.

A person's body mass index (BMI), whether or not they have asthma, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, cancer, heart failure or heart disease, are all also taken into account.

According to the association, the point of calculating a person's Covid-age is to help assess their vulnerability to Covid-19, which they define as an individual's risk of developing a serious illness and dying once infected with it. (They do provide a disclaimer saying that a person's Covid-age is not an exact measure, but rather merely provides indication of such vulnerability and should not be used in line with clinical treatment.)

While the idea of one’s “Covid-age” is not being used by doctors to treat and assess patients, it does offer a little food for thought: a physically active, healthy 75-year-old may just have better odds fighting off the virus than an unhealthy, inactive 40-year-old who has to factor in the risk added by comorbidities.