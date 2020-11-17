Love in the time of lockdown: take our sex survey now
How did you pass the time while holed up at home? Take the 2020 Sunday Times Lifestyle sex survey — it's quick and 100% confidential!
The annual Sunday Times Lifestyle sex survey is back!
For the fourth year in a row, we’ve teamed up with the clever people at Ratepop to create a short, insightful survey that will provide a titillating glimpse into what South Africans get up to between the sheets.
Of course, 2020 has been no ordinary year, so this time we're particularly interested to find out whether the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown has smothered or spiced up the people of Mzansi's sex lives.
Simply CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY via Facebook Messenger, read our privacy policy and click the “get started” button – the deadline is Friday November 27.
PLEASE NOTE: If you also took the survey last year, first click the menu bar in Facebook Messenger and then choose “Restart Survey” to get started — see the screengrab below.
We give you our every assurance that YOUR IDENTITY WILL BE KEPT COMPLETELY SECRET. Only your answers will be used to compile the results of the survey — so take the opportunity to be totally honest.
The results will be published in the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine on Sunday December 13. You won't want to miss this issue because the insights gleaned from our sex survey are sure to be fascinating!